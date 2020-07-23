Millennial couples are doing their best to make their pre-wedding shoot one notch above that of the others. Whether it is choosing unconventional locations, experimenting with themes, incorporating props, making it quirky and candid; couples are doing it all!

Couples are ditching the quintessential photoshoot ideas and embracing ideas that are high on creativity, uniqueness and are not run-of-the-mill.

While the government eases restrictions and weddings are bouncing back amid the coronavirus pandemic, couples are taking advantage to announce their weddings with beautiful pre-wedding photos.

If you are planning your big day, here are some inspiration for your pre-wedding photoshoot.

Pre-wedding photo

Pre-wedding photo

Pre-wedding photo

Pre-wedding photo

Pre-wedding photo

Pre-wedding photo