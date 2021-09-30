8 things you should never do while having sex

Not kissing

Believe it or not, many people (and this includes women) don't kiss their partner when they're having sex. Why? Perhaps because the positioning doesn't allow for it or they are too eager to climax and feel that it might break the rhythm. Nevertheless, it is highly recommended that you make an effort to kiss your partner during the act – it will only add to the experience.

Biting before your partner's ready While many people enjoy an aggressive partner, biting any part of their body before they are aroused may lead to pain and discomfort (and might even lessen the chances of any further action ) or simply scare them off. So make sure your partner is fully excited before you bite their ear, shoulders, neck or any other part of their body.

Ignoring everything but sexualised parts

Genitals are great, no doubt, but you should definitely pay attention to other parts of your lover's body and focus for some time on their entire body – knees, wrists, back and stomach are highly erogenous zones for men as well as women. Gently caressing these areas will help excite your partner further; in turn, increasing the chances of them pleasuring you back.

Putting your weight on your partner

Even if you're a girl! It's okay to lose yourself in the moment every once in a while and go crazy on your lover. But when you're lying on top of them, you have to be careful not to drop your weight on them. Chocking them or hindering their ability to breathe will anyway kill the moment and any chances of some good action.

Treating sex like porn

Although some couples enjoy having raunchy sex, you'd be wise to talk to your partner before you engage in such behaviour. If you begin being nasty with your lover without knowing if they like it first, chances are the scenario won't end on a happy note.

Staying quiet

Do you like to hear it when your partner is having a good time? So pay them the same respect and speak up when you're enjoying yourself. Something as simple as a little moan, or even saying something like, "that feels so good," will encourage them and educate them further on your moan zones.

Pretending to have an orgasm

A lot of women are guilty of this. We have enough movies and examples that highlight how ladies fake orgasms. It's true that the orgasm of a woman is still a big mystery for many but that does not mean it should be a fake one. The main reason being, the partner would, someday or the other, get to know this and he would definitely not like it.

Jokes about private parts

Not everyone is well endowed when it comes to private parts. Laughing or cracking a joke about a partner's private part may make him or her feel uncomfortable and it will only ruin the mood. Refrain from giving negative comments on private parts while having sex.

Comparing a lover with an ex