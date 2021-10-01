"When sex takes the center stage of dating and courtship, it blinds the ladies and doesn’t help them to study the men to know whether they are good for them."

Noting that some women even go to the extent of using sex as compensation for their wrongdoings.

The Counsellor, however, emphasised that dating a man shouldn’t involve sex because it ends up blinding the ladies whiles opening the eyes of men.

"The attitude and eyes of men are opened after sex," he said.

He said this while in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.

The Counsellor said dating is strictly for talking to help both develop an interest in each other.