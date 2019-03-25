In Lesson 1 of Adjetey Anang’s campaign towards helping couples achieve marital success, the actor horns in on the importance of having common values in your marriage.

According to him, the strings of Christianity hold his marriage together because of their faith. For him, this forms a common value system as their relationship with God is the single most important thing that has kept them above the challenges.

He wrote, “Even though the pressures and demands of life sometimes disrupt our consistency, we still value and do not forget the importance of maintaining a family culture.”

This is the final lesson in a series of 12 lessons which the actor sort to share with other couples. His wealth of knowledge after 12 years in marital bliss was shared with his fans and followers on Instagram. In hopes to help all couples reach milestones in their relationships.