Although most couples would avoid going into business with their spouse, Adjetey Anang begs to differ as he delivers his fourth lesson in building a successful marriage.

The Ghanaian actor says that successful marriages can lead to successful business once the relationship is built on trust. He says just as trust is fundamental in a healthy relationship, it also goes a long way to ensure a thriving business with your partner.

He said, “Besides if we are committed to spending the rest of our lives with each other then building trust for a great relationship can be applied to build a successful business too!”

