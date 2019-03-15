The Ghanaian actor disclosed how couples should leverage their shared interest to keep their marriages going.

Adjetey Anang adviced couples to know the common interest they share and keep it burning right from the beginning. He also says this doesn’t stop after marriage, they should learn to keep it alive just as in the beginning.

He wrote, “It’s important to note your spouse's interests, but even more we have learnt to do those things together… so when I go with her to that ladies shop, it's not to keep an eye on the accumulating costs of the items she picks, but to offer my genuine opinion.”

This constitutes the 9th Lesson in the successful marriage campaign Adjetey Anang and his wife launched after they celebrated 12 years of blissful marriage.