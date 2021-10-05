Backup guy: Here's why having one may be the smartest dating move

Some say it’s wrong – but is it really? If you’re not planning on happily ever after with a guy, you have the right to have a few guys sitting around just waiting for your attention (as long as they’re cool with that, too, that is).

It doesn’t hurt anyone and you always have a great guy waiting. Sounds like a win-win to me. The lesson here ladies is to hold on to your little black book and make sure to always have a few extra special guys just a call or text away.

You never have to start from scratch after a breakup

You thought the guy was wonderful, so you cut ties with the other four guys you were flirting with. Now they’re not interested at all and the first guy dumped you a month later for the waitress from your first date. If you’d kept in touch with those other four, you’d be able to instantly ask one of them out. No having to go to a bar or searching endlessly on dating sites for a guy you’d like to date. You always have someone on standby.

You are never sure of a guy

Whether it’s the first date or the 10th, you honestly have no idea how things are going to turn out. It might seem like true love, but until the two of you have actually discussed a long term future, don’t let go of other potential dates. All you have to do is remain friendly with your backburner guys and they’ll be happy to take you out after the other guy fails to treat you like the princess you are.

They make the perfect rebound

If you’re just physically attracted to one or more of your backburner guys, then you have the perfect rebound just a text or call away. No going out, no waiting period. Just call, let them know you’re single and tell them you need some very active comforting. The flirting’s already done, so you just get to enjoy yourself for a few weeks.

Makes breakups easier

One of the reasons women get so upset after a breakup is they feel they’ll be alone forever. When you have guys on standby, give yourself a few weeks to get over the breakup and then give one of your guys a call. You never have to feel alone again. Just remember to always take some time to build up new backup guys when you’re single, so you don’t end up with no one to call.

Guys do it too