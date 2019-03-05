The user who goes by the handle @richbwoyfred and username as ‘i want to marry YvonneNelson’ stated his goal in a series of tweets which definitely got the attention of the actress.

And although she has not accepted his advances publicly she did give him a shout out on her Insta-story.

READ ALSO: Top 10 pre-sex rituals you should be doing before sex

People are known to have met their significant others through unlikely circumstances. Should we expect this story between Yvonne Nelson and the Twitter user?