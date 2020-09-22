Actor and producer, Eddie Nartey and his wife Habibi are celebrating two years of their marriage.

The actor is amongst few Ghanaian celebrities who inspire us to fall in love especially with his numerous advice since he got married.

Eddie took to his Instagram page wishing his better half a happy anniversary. He shared a lovely photo of himself and his love love-struck and some throwback photos of their wedding.

He captioned his post, "Words alone won’t be enough to celebrate you on this day. It’s already 2 years and you’ve been incredible & very supportive. Thanks for your love. May God continue to bless you. I love you Habibi. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY."

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two a happy anniversary and more love in their marriage.

Check photos below and drop an emoji for the couple.

Eddie and Habibi

Eddie and Habibi