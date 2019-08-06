Award-winning Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton on this day, August 6, 2005, married the love of her life, Joseph Okoi Hamilton in a beautiful ceremony.

On their 14th wedding anniversary, the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Gospel artiste of the year, has penned an emotional message to her husband in an Instagram post and we have finally confirmed that love still exists amid the numerous breakup and divorces.

In an interview with Ghanaweb, Mrs Hamilton disclosed it took her 6 years to conceive after marriage.

The lovely welcomed a set of twins (boy and a girl) in 2011, and celebrated the good news with an album release dubbed "Blessings".

Diana Antwi Hamilton, a powerful, multi-octave, creative and gifted gospel musician is the voice behind gospel hits including 'Osoro Bekasa', 'Work in Progress", 'Ensi Wo yie', “Mo ne ye” and Nsenkyerene Nyankopon.