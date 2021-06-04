Ending your relationship? Here are 5 things to discuss before breakup

Even after repeated efforts to save your relationship and sort out the problems, if you are still facing issues in your relationship, it is high time that you realise what’s wrong in your relationship.

But before you head towards a breakup, here are few things you could discuss with your partner and try to decide if you really need to end your relationship:

Are you happy in this relationship?

Before reaching any conclusion, it is extremely important for you to know whether you and your partner are happy in the relationship or not. It could be possible that you are not seeing the other side of the situation. You could be so upset and sad that you are unable to acknowledge the good things about your relationship. Therefore, talking about whether you and your partner are genuinely happy in this relationship or not could help you to a great extent.

What annoyed you the most

If you have decided to end your relationship to get rid of the daily arguments and conflicts, then it is important that you let each other know what irritates you the most. It could be anything such as your partner doesn’t listen to what you say or is always imposing his/her decisions on you. Also, you need to be ready for what your partner has to say. It could be possible that he/she may tell his/her side of the story or would try to give an explanation. Instead of being impatient, try to listen to what your partner says in his/her favour.

Things that you expect from the relationship

Too many expectations are never healthy. Also, it could be possible that your partner was unaware of your expectations. You might have wanted equality, respect and love in your relationship, but your partner was too insensitive to notice that. Therefore, it is necessary that you discuss what you wanted and what you received before ending the relationship. It could be possible that this question mends your relationship and prevents any breakup.

What made you decide that you want a breakup

All breakups are not nasty, if you get the chance to properly communicate with your partner that you want to part ways. There could be a valid reason that may have made you decide that you want a breakup from your partner. It could be your difference in religious views, perspectives, lifestyle habits, etc. You need to let your partner know how things have changed and why you want to break up. This would at least make your partner understand where he/she lacks or how things could have been better. Moreover, it could be possible that you end your relationship on good terms with your partner.

Efforts made by both of you in the relationship