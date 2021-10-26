RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Every man needs a Fella in his life - Fella Makafui's appearance in court caught fans in admiration

Berlinda Entsie

These are trying times and actress Fella Makafui isn't giving up.

Fella and Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong who is the husband of actress Fella Makafui appeared before the court today, October 26, 2021, for brandishing a gun on social media.

Of course, his wife Fella Makafui was not going to leave her husband on his own. Fella was spotted at the court and her appearance caught fans in admiration.

She wore a red jumpsuit depicting how wild and serious she was.

Her appearance has, hence, got fans talking and showing their admiration for her.

