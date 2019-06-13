On June 11, 2019, Ghanaian actress and photo model, Victoria Lebene walked down the aisle with blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah popular called Nkonkonsa.

Lebene’s wedding can be described as one of the most extravagant celebrity beach weddings we have seen this year.

The lovely couple recited their marital vows in front of family and host of Ghanaian celebrities.

Some popular celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Moesha Boduong, Salma Mumin, Afia Schwarzenegger among others were seen looking exquisite in their dresses and beautiful tresses to support the adorable couple.

Victoria and her heartthrob looked regal in matching kente for the traditional ceremony.

The beautiful bride wore an off-shoulder kaba with ruffles at both side and a slit while Eugene gave us style goals with his apparel. Her mild makeup and her long shiny tresses matched perfectly with her looks.

She left us breathless with her white wedding look. Mrs Osafo-Nkansah changed her hair, styled it beautifully and opted for a different makeup look and we were totally stunned.

The style icon, Victoria Lebene looked elegant in a floor-sweeping sheath dress.

The dress featured an embroidered illusion bodice with long sleeves and a high neckline, rhinestones and lace that cascade down to accentuate her curves.

We were overly impressed by the love and support from the celebrity groomsmen who looked ethereal in kente fabric.

The bridesmaids including Nikki Samonas and Regina Van-Helvet were looking gorgeous as always in their colourful dresses.

Can we talk about her luxury brooch bouquet? Yes, Victoria raised the bar for her celebrity friends and her followers. She is a trendsetter. The price of her huge white gold ring is not out yet but we love the design. She deserves it all.

The wedding vendors contributed greatly to the success of their wedding. The decor vendor turned the beach into a magical setting for the star-studded event. The theme was just creative.

We love the arch decoration and arrangement of chairs for the couple, bridesmaids and groomsmen.

There were food and drinks in abundance for all. Most important, it was a great opportunity for fans to take selfies with the couple's celebrity friends.