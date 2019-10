The couple has five children namely J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor.

Ex-president Kufuor and his wife have eight grandchildren.

Having been married for so long, a wedding photo of former President John Kufuor and his wife is not common.

Here’s a throwback wedding photo of the ex-president and his wife.