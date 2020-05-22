Media personality, Stacy Amoateng is no doubt one of the outspoken personalities who doubles as a successful entrepreneur.

She has over the years fed our screens with soul touching and inspiring songs contents.

Aside from her musical career, the mother-of-three mentors the youth to be a better version of them.

The screen goddess and her husband keeps inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

Captioned “Heartbeat. You are the reason I wake up everyday and strive to do better than the previous day,” Stacy and her family are serving us the best family goals for the today.

Check out more photos of the powerful family below:

Stacy and her family

Stacy and her husband