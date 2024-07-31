ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

First love mostly never works out because of these 7 reasons

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

First loves often hold a special place in our hearts, marked by intense emotions and unforgettable experiences. However, they rarely stand the test of time.

Why people never really forget their first love [Credit Freepik]
Why people never really forget their first love [Credit Freepik]

The innocence and idealism that characterise these early relationships often clash with the realities of personal growth, communication challenges, and life changes.

Recommended articles

As we navigate the journey of love for the first time, the lack of experience and understanding can lead to misunderstandings and unmet expectations, ultimately causing these relationships to falter.

First loves typically occur during adolescence or young adulthood, a time when individuals are still figuring out who they are and what they want in life. The lack of experience in handling relationships, emotions, and communication can lead to misunderstandings and conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young couples may also struggle with managing expectations and navigating the complexities of a romantic relationship.

First love
First love Inspired by famous Japanese-American pop singer Hikaru Utada's two songs "First Love" and "Hatsukoi", the Japanese drama series depicts a soul-stirring, cross-generational romance between two people who were each other's first loves. At its peak, "First Love" reached fifth place on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV chart with over 12 million hours viewed. Fans adore the series for capturing the feeling of young love and nostalgia through its captivating storytelling and cinematography. Business Insider USA

First love often comes with a sense of idealisation. Young people may have unrealistic expectations about love and relationships, influenced by media, fairy tales, and romanticised portrayals. This idealisation can lead to disappointment when reality doesn't match the fantasy, causing strain on the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the formative years of young adulthood, individuals go through significant personal growth and change. As people evolve, their priorities, values, and life goals may shift.

This natural growth can sometimes lead to incompatibility, as partners may find themselves growing in different directions, with differing aspirations and interests.

Effective communication is a key component of a healthy relationship. However, young couples may lack the skills to communicate their needs, feelings, and concerns effectively.

Miscommunication and unresolved issues can lead to frustration and resentment, ultimately causing the relationship to falter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lack of communication skills
Lack of communication skills ece-auto-gen

First loves often face external pressures such as parental disapproval, societal expectations, or the stress of managing school, work, and other responsibilities. These pressures can add strain to the relationship, making it difficult to maintain.

For many, the first love experience is a time of exploration and curiosity. As individuals grow, they may feel the need to explore other relationships and experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

This desire to understand oneself and one's preferences can lead to the end of a first-love relationship as people seek to learn more about themselves and others.

First loves may be intense and passionate, but they may not always be based on a solid foundation of long-term compatibility. Without shared values, interests, and life goals, it can be challenging to sustain a relationship over time.

Lack of long-term compatibility
Lack of long-term compatibility ece-auto-gen

While first love can be a beautiful and formative experience, it often doesn't last due to a combination of inexperience, idealisation, personal growth, and other factors. However, the lessons learned from first love can be invaluable, helping individuals grow and prepare for future, more mature relationships.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What were some of the shortest marriages in history? [Shortlist]

5 shortest marriages in history

Don't wear a promise ring [Pinterest]

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

Here’s why you should find a girlfriend while you are still broke [istockphoto]

Here’s why you should find a girlfriend while you are still broke

These are 6 reasons you should get a job before you marry

As a woman, these are 6 reasons you should get a job before you marry