Celebrity couple, Victoria Lebene and Entertainment blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah tied the knots on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in a star-studded beach wedding.

Style influencer, Victoria Lebene gave us awesome sartorial choices. She wore stunning kente apparel for her traditional wedding and changed into a magnificent gown for the beach wedding.

Mr Osafo-Nkansah, wore ethereal on his big day supported by his array of celebrity groomsmen.

Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Moesha Boduong, Salma Mumnin among other top female celebrities in the entertainment industry attended the event.

The newest couple, Mr and Mrs Osafo-Nkansah have released their first official photo after their nuptials.

Victoria looked gorgeous in a floor-length red lace dress as her husband turned heads in a turquoise green suit and black shoes.

Their wedding came as a surprise to many of their followers but love always find a way.

