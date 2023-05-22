For couples: 5 basic safe sex guides you shouldn't ignore

Meanwhile, statistics have shown that people ignore safe sex practices even though they are very important.

Sexual health is fundamental to all people’s health and happiness. When you’ve indulged in the art of love-making, prepping for it with some good sexual health practices can help you to lead a healthy life and have safe sex.

Below are some precise safe sex guides which apply to both men and women.

Avoid common condom mistakes

It is very important to avoid making common mistakes during sex. Some of these are:

Do not unroll a condom before putting it on Never reuse a condom Don’t use the wrong size condom Make sure there is space at the tip Use the right lubricant

Limit sexual partners

Sex is important, but if you have multiple partners you risk STI exposure. One of the ways to reduce this risk is by limiting your sexual partners to people who communicate about their medical and sexual history; the best would be that they agree to safe sex practices. Even if you are married, make sure your partner practices safe sex until you plan on multiplying the family together.

Oral sex safety

Make sure that the person you kiss has brushed his/her teeth and cleaned their mouth. If there is even a small sign of mouth sore, abort the mission! After the kissing, there is oral sex and the same hygiene rules are applied here too. Be very sure that your partner has washed his/her genitals and has a clean mouth before you have oral sex.

Avoid no-contact sexual activities