For couples: 5 things to give up on to make your marriage work

It takes effort to protect, nurture, and grow a marriage.

Between work schedules, children, and other obligations, sometimes it can seem impossible to maintain that partnership.

When problems arise, some couples find that it's healthier to divorce and go their separate ways.

For others, it's a better choice to work on the relationship. You can definitely bring your marriage back on track no matter how pulled down it seems.

There are 5 things that can easily make your marriage better. But you have to give up these 5 things and they do not cost a single penny. Find them below:

  • Unrealistic expectations

The hurdles of unrealistic expectations will suffocate you both and the colours that could be splashed on the white sheet won’t be seen. Give up now on those unrealistic ideas and expectations. Expect only what does not pressurise your partner. Otherwise, you will pave a path to misunderstanding, resentment and bitterness.

  • Quit controlling each other

If you both are dynamic, clashes are inevitable but how to strike a balance takes time. You have to practice balancing your individuality and conformity. You cannot afford to stick to only your principles and ideas and values for that matter. You have to bend and pay equal regard to your partner’s opinions. If you are not doing that then you are adding all the necessary toxic elements to your marriage.

  • Criticisms

This is one extremely toxic habit. You need to give this up right now and appreciate the small things he/she does for you. Compliment your partner for the good things and for pulling off something that is otherwise insignificant for many people. Small gestures count.

  • Quit trying to fix your partner

You cannot fix a person. Your partner cannot be perfect. Every human has vices and you have to accept that. A relationship is not about fixing anyone but it is about adjustment!

  • Give up all that possessiveness

Your partner is not your property. No matter how long you two have been together. Everyone needs to have their respective space to breathe and grow. Trust each other because possessiveness is nothing but a huge hurdle for your partner and you will make him/her run away from you.

