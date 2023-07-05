Ghanaian couples can divorce after 2 years of marriage - Lawyer reveals

Mr Hotor said this when he spoke to Joy News on matters concerning how one can start a divorce process legally in the country.

“If it is something that you’re going to annul, it must be within one year. But if you have just married, it must take at least 2 years before you can bring a divorce petition,” he said.

The process of divorce becomes easier when the decision is mutually agreed upon by both spouses.

Nonetheless, in cases where one party disagrees, the other is advised to hire a lawyer to support in filing the petition at any preferred court.

He said, “It’s advisable that you get a lawyer who will first listen to your story and then situate it within the seven facts proving that the marriage has broken down beyond reconciliation.”

Following the filing of the petition, the other spouse is required to file an answer. Where a party fails to file, the lawyer moves forward with alternate remedies to the problem.

“Once the petition is filed, it is the beginning of the end,” the legal practitioner added.

As to how long it takes a court to complete a divorce case, Mr Sena asserted that the process is dependent on how complicated the situation is.

