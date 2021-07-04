Good sex, cook good and respect makes a successful marriage - Kennedy Agyapong advises women

According to Mr Agyapong, there some three things that every woman should do to make her marriage successful.
Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has sent a piece of advice to women on how to have a successful marriage.
Listing them, the MP noted that respect, good cooking and good sex makes a marriage great.
“Any woman who wants a successful marriage will have to possess these three qualities,” he said.
Adding that “Good sex, cook good and respect, that's it. Any woman who wants a successful marriage should have these three things."
He further advised that no matter how beautiful a woman is, not having the aforementioned qualities will not be successful in her marriage.
“Every man who has a wife with such qualities always gives her want she wants. Hence, people might even think the women have bewitched their husbands,” he emphasised.
