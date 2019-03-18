The stern but accommodating judge in the popular TV series is also a family man with adorable babies.

Judge Lamis plays a critical role in the satirical comedy series, Kejetia vs Makola, where he presides over court proceeding whilst thriving to keep the notorious Lawter Nti in check

Plus the fatherly character in the comedy series likes to spend quality time with his children. Watch these family moments with Judge Lamis and wish you had a family of your own.

READ ALSO: Adorable video of Mercy Johnson goofing around with her kids