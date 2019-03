The actress, a mother of 5 has proved countless times that her family always come first. From defending her precious babies from online trolls to placing them above everything else, Mercy Johnson is a supermom.

Despite have 3 children, Mercy Johnson looks the same as ever except for the extra glow from motherhood. Watch her having fun with her kids and be inspired.

Happy International Women’s Day Mercy Johnson!