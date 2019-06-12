Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene and entertainment blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah left us speechless when the first wedding photo of them in matching traditional outfit surfaced online.

The lovely couple had their traditional wedding and white wedding on June 11, 2019, at the Rehab Beach Club in Accra.

Victoria Lebene, is among the female celebrities who have high fashion sense; red carpet and street style.

READ ALSO:Dear Victoria Lebene, stop seeking attention with your nipples

We were so anxious to see photos of her traditional and wedding gown when she walks down the aisle as she continuously serves us with great style inspiration. We are absolutely loving her bridal look; hair, makeup and dress.

In attendance were Ghanaian celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Martha Ankomah, Moesha Boduong, Efia Odo, Afia Schwargennezer, Kwaw Kesse, Nikki Samonas among others. These are the best-dressed celebrities serving us with wedding guest dress inspiration goals.

1.

READ ALSO: See Victoria Lebene’s near naked apparel to DJ Mensah’s all white party

2.Moesha Boduong

3.Martha Ankamah

4.Yvonne Nelson

5.Citizen Attoh