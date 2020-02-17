From taking over the streets with horsemen and a nice convoy that had all the best cars there is, Kennedy and Tracy were the talk of town.

These cute photos of Kennedy and Tracy are already couple goals (Photo: @focusnblur Instagram)
One video went viral with Kennedy and Tracy standing in front of a Tesla. The doors of the Tesla were being operated to emulate the wings of a bird as the newly wedded couple stood in front for their photoshoot.

The nice scenery created a cool atmosphere triggering a host of comments on social media.

A photo of that shot has been released by one of their official photographers, Focus and Blur. As imagined, the shot was just perfect.

Check it out.

Kennedy and Tracy's Tesla wedding shoot
