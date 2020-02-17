From taking over the streets with horsemen and a nice convoy that had all the best cars there is, Kennedy and Tracy were the talk of town.

These cute photos of Kennedy and Tracy are already couple goals (Photo: @focusnblur Instagram)

One video went viral with Kennedy and Tracy standing in front of a Tesla. The doors of the Tesla were being operated to emulate the wings of a bird as the newly wedded couple stood in front for their photoshoot.

The nice scenery created a cool atmosphere triggering a host of comments on social media.

A photo of that shot has been released by one of their official photographers, Focus and Blur. As imagined, the shot was just perfect.

Check it out.