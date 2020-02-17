Couple goals come in many forms.

For some, the thought of listening to the significant other is the goals. Others also look at sharing ideas, going out together or whatever makes them happy.

But there are the kinds who give goals without even knowing.

The son of Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei got married over the weekend. The Saturday white wedding which took over social media was after the traditional wedding that took place on Thursday.

Despite a lot of videos and photos from the wedding going viral, a few of the professional photos are gradually being released. The photos are just nice.

Here are some photos of Kennedy and Tracy that are couple goals.

These cute photos of Kennedy and Tracy are already couple goals (Photo: @focusnblur Instagram)

