Media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje has revealed how long she has stayed without having sex, hence, the reason why she has not had an orgasm in a whole year.

In a post sighted by Pulse.co.gh, the presenter disclosed that she has not had an orgasm for about a year now.

While celebrating her wedding anniversary, she shared a photo of her husband, Owusu Kusi and herself passionately kissing.

She captioned the photo: “Pls clap for me wai. One Year No Orgasm, I’m a strong woman! Anaa mo se me mfiri mo so.”

Her post has got people talking. Probably she misses her husband and so, she is showing signs of her wanting him to come and give her some great moments.

Now here is the question, how many years can you stay without sex? Share your comments with us.

Check out a screenshot of her post below.