A bride at a wedding ceremony received the shock of her life when she was presented with a new Mercedes Benz car from her husband during their wedding ceremony.

The wedding happened in Accra and it was MCed by Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, who shared the shocking highlight from the ceremony between the bride and his groom, who has been identified one Mr Hopson Adri, a known real estate entrepreneur.

The colourful wedding, which has been hashtagged on social media as #TheAdris2020, also saw the man of the day arriving in style, clothed in a piece of Kente and riding on a horse to the venue before later changing into an outfit to complement his bride’s look.

Hopson Adris

See more photos from the ceremony below and that moment the Mrs Portia Adri was surprised with a Benz.

Mr and Mrs Adris