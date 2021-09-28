How much sex is normal or healthy in a relationship? Here's everything to know

There is a wide variation of what is considered to be normal when it comes to sex.

Humans have a diverse spectrum of sexual preferences and behaviours. All that really matters is that all parties involved are consenting adults and in agreement about the boundaries.

Benefits of Sex

Healthy sex life can strengthen your bond with your partner and help keep your relationship healthy. Sex also provides numerous health benefits, such as boosting your mood, lessening stress, strengthening your immune system, lowering your blood pressure, reducing pain, and helping fight heart disease.

That being said, only you and your partner can decide how much sex is right for both of you.

Frequency of sex

Most couples typically have sex once a week. This helps keep an intimate connection and gives the feeling of having an active sex life, but it still allows time for anticipation and spontaneity, as sex feels more like a special experience than a daily routine.

Having sex more than once a week typically makes couples feel just as happy as if they had sex only once a week. The happiest couples and most stable relationships have sex approximately as often as they want to have sex.

Satisfaction with sex life

Most men and women feel that a satisfying sex life improves their overall quality of life, but it doesn’t play a crucial role in their happiness.

People agree that a good relationship with a spouse or partner is important to the quality of life." Around half of men and women feel that even though sex gives them pleasure, it’s not a necessary part of a good relationship.

Factors affecting the sex drive

Age and health also play a crucial role in determining your sex drive. As the years go by, sexual problems can develop, including erectile dysfunction, a loss of interest in sex, anxiety about performance, and trouble climaxing. As health problems begin to manifest over the years, sex often gets put on the back burner.

Quality over quantity

The quality of the sex you’re having is much more important than the quantity. Men’s happiness tends to come more from the physical aspects of sex, while women’s happiness comes more from the emotional aspects.