How orgasm feels like for women, tips to achieve this bliss

For men, this moment also means ejaculating.

For women, an orgasm is a physical reflex, brought on through sexual stimulation, most commonly that of the clitoris, which is the most sensitive organ in the vagina.

It’s a build-up to a time frame during sexual stimulation where there’s just this big release of pleasure

What happens during an orgasm?

During an orgasm, people may experience an intense feeling of pleasure in the genitals and throughout the body. Orgasms can feel different for each individual.

An orgasm feels different for everyone, but there are some common experiences, including heavy breathing, body vibrations, and sweating. Orgasms can be mild or overwhelming — they range from person to person and from time to time.

After an orgasm, the face, neck, or chest may flush. People may also feel sleepy, relaxed, or happy afterwards due to a release of endorphins.

For females, the muscles in the vagina and anus may contract roughly once per second, for around five to eight times. Heart and breathing rates may increase.

Before and during an orgasm, the vagina may become wet, and it may even ejaculate this fluid. Research suggests the percentage of females who ejaculate can range from 10–70%.

Directly after an orgasm, the clitoris may feel more sensitive or uncomfortable to touch.

How women can achieve orgasm

Spend more time on foreplay

You may be aroused and ready to go from the minute she gives you a sexy glance. But many women need plenty of physical and emotional stimulation to become aroused, lubricated, and primed for an orgasm. That's why foreplay is so crucial.

Try female-friendly sexual positions