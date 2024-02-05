ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

6 ways to avoid Valentine's Day billing

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Valentine's Day is a time for love, and romance but then comes the billing.

How to avoid Val's day billing
How to avoid Val's day billing

If you're dreading the financial strain that often accompanies February 14th, you're not alone.

Recommended articles

But fear not, here's a guide on how to tactfully avoid spending out of your budget on Valentine's Day without hurting your relationship. It's all in good fun, but remember, honesty is usually the best policy!

Start complaining about being broke

Start talking about your current financial constraints. Casually drop into conversations that money's a bit tight lately.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will help your partner keep their expectations low, that way they won't be disappointed when they get nothing on Valentine's Day.

Pretend to be sick

This is a good move but don't overuse it. A few days before Valentine's Day pretend to be a bit under the weather. This will make your partner go easy on the billing during Valentine's Day.

Be moody

This works if it's not done daily. Just become silent and withdrawn especially when topics on Valentine's Day are raised. This will give your partner an idea of what to expect on that day. Keeping their expectations low will also help you avoid bills that will break your wallet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid asking questions

When your partner is moody, resist the urge to ask what the problem is, this mistake could lead to unnecessary billing. If they hint that they need a favour, don't probe further, just ignore that request till Valentine's Day is over.

Don't reply too fast

Slow down when responding to their messages, this will kill their enthusiasm. Taking your time to respond can give off the vibe that you're not overly excited about making big Vals Day plans, subtly lowering expectations.

Leave social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Your partner may send you hints about what they want on social media. They may tag you in Valentine's Day-related reels or send you videos about what other people are doing for their partners. Going off social media is the best way to avoid this kind of pressure.

In the end, Valentine's Day is about celebrating love, not spending money. Finding low-cost, meaningful ways to spend time together can be far more valuable than any gift money can buy.

So, whether you decide to employ these playful strategies or not, remember that the best Valentine's Day gift is your genuine affection and time.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Make your husband a better person [Image credit: Ron Lach]

5 ways you can make your husband a better person for you

Signs you are moving too fast in your new relationship [GhanaWeb]

5 signs your new relationship is moving too fast

How can you tell if your partner is in it for the long haul? [Pinterest]

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

Date ideas for broke couples [Photo: Gustavo Fring]

8 date ideas for broke couples on Val's day