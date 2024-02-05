6 ways to avoid Valentine's Day billing

But fear not, here's a guide on how to tactfully avoid spending out of your budget on Valentine's Day without hurting your relationship. It's all in good fun, but remember, honesty is usually the best policy!

Start complaining about being broke

Start talking about your current financial constraints. Casually drop into conversations that money's a bit tight lately.

This will help your partner keep their expectations low, that way they won't be disappointed when they get nothing on Valentine's Day.

Pretend to be sick

This is a good move but don't overuse it. A few days before Valentine's Day pretend to be a bit under the weather. This will make your partner go easy on the billing during Valentine's Day.

Be moody

This works if it's not done daily. Just become silent and withdrawn especially when topics on Valentine's Day are raised. This will give your partner an idea of what to expect on that day. Keeping their expectations low will also help you avoid bills that will break your wallet.

Avoid asking questions

When your partner is moody, resist the urge to ask what the problem is, this mistake could lead to unnecessary billing. If they hint that they need a favour, don't probe further, just ignore that request till Valentine's Day is over.

Don't reply too fast

Slow down when responding to their messages, this will kill their enthusiasm. Taking your time to respond can give off the vibe that you're not overly excited about making big Vals Day plans, subtly lowering expectations.

Leave social media

Your partner may send you hints about what they want on social media. They may tag you in Valentine's Day-related reels or send you videos about what other people are doing for their partners. Going off social media is the best way to avoid this kind of pressure.

In the end, Valentine's Day is about celebrating love, not spending money. Finding low-cost, meaningful ways to spend time together can be far more valuable than any gift money can buy.