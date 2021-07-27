How to choose the perfect wedding venue

It’s best to start your wedding planning by selecting the venue and blocking the date there as venues can get full soon and several decisions – catering, décor, guest list size, etc – depend on the space you have.

As soon as the wedding date or month is finalised, one should seek to book their venue at least five to six months ahead.

Having to pick the ‘right’ venue can be a process that takes days on end, and it can become overwhelming and hard. So, to make it easy to pick the right venue, we suggest the below steps to follow.

Set your budget

Having a budget in mind when planning for your wedding is a crucial point to keep in mind. This will eliminate non-feasible options, stay within what is possible and in turn, save a lot of time.

Knowing your vision

Planning and envisioning your wedding day is the first step to making the right choice. To begin, ask yourself these questions…

• What kind of venue would you like to be wed at?

• Is there a specific wedding theme that you have in mind?

• Would you prefer an outdoor or indoor setting depending on when you want to get married?

• How many people would be at the wedding?

• Is the venue accessible for your guests and vendors?

• Is the venue you are choosing able to provide quick action in case of last-minute troubles?

Once you have answers to these questions, you will then be able to shortlist venues according to the location, type of venue required, budget, and capacity that will fit the bill.

Check with your wedding planner

To plan an event as complex as a wedding, it is always good to have a professional’s opinion. Wedding planners come to the rescue to provide you with advice that will help accomplish your vision, iron out details and elevate the wedding to create a unique experience for guests and to-be-weds. Your planner will ultimately know if the venue is worth your vision and execution.

Understanding your guests

Knowing how many guests you would want at the wedding will save you from potential headaches down the road. Before moving forward with preparations, it is always a good measure to create an invite list using various online tools to know how many guests will be present at the venue, manage event details and if the majority of the guests are in proximity or will have to travel for the wedding. This will further help refine your venue selection.

Check available packages