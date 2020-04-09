We believe this blissful stage in our relationship will last forever. But with time, that initial euphoria wanes, life resumes its normal course, and we refocus on our everyday lives.

Once we are in our busy routines, we forget to schedule the time to have fun together as a couple the way we did in the early days.

But note that the more fun you have with your partner throughout your years together, the happier your relationship will be over time. It is important to make positive memories with your partner to keep your relationship healthy and thriving.

While in coronavirus quarantine, here's how to enjoy the Easter with bae if you’re together:

1. Watch movies

Planning an at-home movie night is easy and low-cost; all you need is the movie and some snacks. The trick to this one, especially if you both to spend your free time in front of the TV. This time elevate the usual by making it special and different from the norm.

2. Have a cook-off and eat together

Pick a recipe and see who can make it best. Then have fun trying each other’s creations.

When done, set the mood by setting the table, and light some candles, with some soft background music, enjoy the food together.

3. Listen to music, sing and dance

Make a playlist together of some smooth and relaxing music, listen to them, sing into them and begin to sing. While you sing, try some dance moves.

4. Play games

Playing games is interesting. They can generally be games that produce a winner and a loser. If you know it will be difficult to win or lose without conjuring bad feelings, try a two-player cooperative video game where you try to complete a game together.

You can even make up your own quiz by writing down a set of 10 or more questions you’ve always wanted to ask your spouse, where nothing’s off-limits.

5. Just talk

So often our conversations are mundane and superficial rather than deep and meaningful.

People evolve and change, and there are always new things you can learn about your spouse to keep in touch with who you both are becoming. We all grow, but the last thing many of us want is to grow apart. Regular conversations can keep that from happening.

6. Reminisce together

Relationships are often built as much on shared history and experiences as they are on other things.

Make sure to swap memories and talk about your shared experiences.

You can even share old memories that your spouse may not have been a part of, such as flipping through photos from your childhood or high school yearbooks. Sharing stories from before you were together can help you learn new things about your spouse you may never have known.

7. Make love and go all out

You and your spouse might eventually end up in the bedroom, anyway, but the idea behind this is to do something really special that’s different from your normal routine.

Wear sexy lingerie, light candles, sprinkle rose petals on the bed, try some new positions, and even experiment with lotions and body paints.