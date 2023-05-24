How to use lubricants for better sex, 3 things to keep in mind

It doesn’t have to be the last option when things become a little dry, you can use it at any moment during sex, and it also comes in different flavours and may induce sensations such as a warming or cooling effect wherever it’s applied.

Lube lowers friction and hence the danger of harm during sex. When more lubricant is used with a condom, intercourse can seem more natural.

Even though sex can be a wonderful experience, it may not be very exciting if you tend to experience vaginal dryness. It could make penetration uncomfortable and rough.

Natural vaginal lubrication often takes time, and even then, it might not be sufficient. In such a situation, lube comes to your rescue. A sex lubricant really can transform your sex life. It is, in fact, not just about reducing the pain and friction, but also about increasing the pleasure quotient during the sex session.

Here’s how to use lube:

Lubricants should not be administered to the genitals directly. So squeeze a tiny quantity into your hand. Warm it by pressing your fingers together Caress your partner or yourself with your greased fingertips. Avoid putting it inside. It is only for external use.

Things to keep in mind while using lube during sex

How much lube to use during sex

You can use as much lubrication as you like on your or your partner’s vagina, penis, or anus. Communicating your preferences with your partner might help you decide where and how much lubrication to use. Also, apply the lube only where needed, not internally.

Use non-oil-based lubricants with condom

If you’re using condoms or a sex toy, use non-oil-based lubrication on the latex condom, dental dam, diaphragm, or sex toy (and avoid silicone-based lube with silicone toys).

Check if you’re allergic to ingredients in the lube