A Ghanaian woman has revealed why she became a lesbian although she is no longer into the act.

The woman, identified only as Bernice, said she became a lesbian to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

She told Accra-based Adom FM that she saw nothing wrong with being a lesbian because there is no issue of heartbreak or cheating.

According to her, she was introduced into lesbianism by a friend as a teenager.

My friend raised issues of unwanted pregnancies which may lead to abortions if I choose to have a boyfriend which I found convincing and saw nothing wrong with being a lesbian, she said.

“The partners are committed and dedicated with no issues of heartbreak or cheating and even if they cheat on you, they tell you about it compared to boys of today. You feel loved, secured and hygienic because you want to be clean at all times for your partner" she added.