‘I know how to bath a horse’ - Fan reacts to beautiful photos of Gabby’s daughter

This fan could get hold of himself after seeing the beautiful photos of the first daughter of Ghanaian lawyer, Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Gabby Otchere-Darko this morning shared some lovely photos of his first daughter on Twitter.

Showing how proud he is as a father, Gabby captioned his post, "My first love from the fruits of my own love."

Following his post, fans couldn't hold back their admiration for the post.

While some congratulated Gabby, others placed in their application to be close to his daughter.

One @Yaw_Beyin while placing his application went the hilarious way. Obviously wanting to be close to Gabby's daughter, he told Gabby he could bath a horse and so he would like to be employed.

"Mmmmmmm. I know how to Bath a horse. Please," he said.

Read some more response below:

