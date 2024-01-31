ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you

Anna Ajayi

Figuring out if your partner is in it for the long haul can be tricky.

How can you tell if your partner is in it for the long haul? [Pinterest]
How can you tell if your partner is in it for the long haul? [Pinterest]

Genuine commitment goes beyond mere words; it's about actions, emotions, and the silent promises shared in intimate moments.

Recommended articles

True commitment is not just grand gestures. It's about sharing life's little details, trusting them with your deepest fears and dreams, and letting them into the sacred parts of your being.

When a partner trusts you with their fears, dreams, insecurities, and most private thoughts, it shows just how much they're invested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 5 other things your partner would do if he’s in it for the long run:

When your partner openly shares their personal struggles, challenges and past difficulties, it's a profound gesture of trust. Whether it's related to family, career, or personal growth, it shows a deep level of trust and commitment to the relationship.

Plans for the future are like a roadmap for a committed relationship. When your partner enthusiastically includes you in their future plans and seeks your opinion on major life decisions, it's a clear sign they see a long-term future with you. This can range from discussing living arrangements to career plans or even how many kids you might want.

ADVERTISEMENT

A partner who shares their deepest fears and insecurities with you is showing a level of intimacy and trust that goes beyond the surface.

If your partner is keen on introducing you to their family and friends and actively involves you in their social life, it's a strong indicator of their serious intentions. This level of integration is a traditional hallmark of a committed relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial matters are often considered private, but in a committed relationship, transparency in this area is crucial. When your partner is open about their financial situation, discusses money matters comfortably, and possibly plans financial goals with you, it shows a level of seriousness and trust in the relationship.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 signs it won't lead to marriage

Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage

Make your husband a better person [Image credit: Ron Lach]

5 ways you can make your husband a better person for you

Things that are likely to happen when you forgive a cheater

These are 4 things that usually happen when you forgive a cheater

How can you tell if your partner is in it for the long haul? [Pinterest]

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you