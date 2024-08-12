If you see these 5 signs, she’s a red flag

She always plays the victim

In every story about her past relationships, she portrays herself as the victim, claiming she did no wrong and placing all the blame on her exes.

While everyone can have a bad experience, if she consistently refuses to take any responsibility or acknowledge her own role in the relationship dynamics, it may indicate a lack of self-awareness or an unwillingness to grow from past mistakes.

No long-lasting friendships

She maintains no connections with people from her past, whether friends or acquaintances because she believes they were fake or did something wrong to her.

While it’s natural for friendships to change over time, if she has no enduring relationships and speaks negatively about everyone from her past, it could be a sign of difficulty in maintaining healthy, stable relationships.

She talks badly about everyone

Even the people she currently hangs out with aren't safe from her criticism. She often speaks negatively about friends, colleagues, or acquaintances behind their backs.

If she consistently badmouths everyone, including those she spends time with, it could indicate a lack of loyalty or a tendency to create unnecessary drama. This behaviour may suggest that she will also speak poorly about you to others, which can be toxic to the relationship.

Lack of empathy

She dismisses your feelings and opinions, making you feel invalidated or unheard. In a healthy relationship, empathy and understanding are crucial.

If she consistently brushes off your concerns or minimises your emotions, it’s a red flag that she may not be capable of offering the emotional support and connection needed for a fulfilling partnership.

Constant drama and conflicts

She frequently finds herself involved in drama or conflicts, whether with friends, family, or even strangers.

If her life is filled with constant turmoil and she often blames others for these situations, it might indicate that she thrives on drama or has difficulty managing conflict in a constructive way. This could bring unnecessary stress and instability into your relationship.

Recognising red flags early in a relationship is crucial to avoiding potential heartache and ensuring your well-being. If you notice these signs in your partner, it’s important to take a step back and evaluate the relationship.