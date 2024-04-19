This behaviour is pretty common in most relationships but it usually leaves most men confused wondering if they did something wrong. Here are six possible reasons your girlfriend randomly fights with you;
ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 6 reasons your girlfriend randomly starts fighting with you
Does your girlfriend randomly pick fights with you even when there is nothing to fight about?
Recommended articles
- She could be hungry: It's not uncommon for people to become irritable when they're hungry. This phenomenon is often colloquially referred to as being "hangry." It's a simple fix but can make a big difference in someone's mood.
- She wants reassurance: Sometimes, a partner might start a conflict as a way of seeking reassurance about the relationship. This could be due to feelings of insecurity or needing confirmation that they are loved and valued.
- She misses you: If she's feeling disconnected or like she's not spending enough quality time with you, this might lead to her picking fights as a way of expressing her need for more attention or closeness.
- She just wants to be pampered: This could indicate a desire for more affection or special treatment, perhaps feeling that she's been neglected or taken for granted.
- She wants attention: Similar to missing you, if she feels like she's not getting enough attention, she might start an argument as a way to ensure she is being noticed and that her needs are being considered.
- Maybe you should just apologize: Sometimes the issue might not be immediately clear, or she might feel upset about something that seems minor but is significant to her. Apologizing can be a way to acknowledge her feelings and begin a dialogue to understand deeper issues.
In all these cases, communication is key. It's important to approach such situations with openness and a willingness to understand and address underlying issues, rather than just the surface conflict.
Taking time to talk things through and really listen to each other can help resolve the immediate conflict and strengthen the relationship in the long run.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh