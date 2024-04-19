ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Here are 6 reasons your girlfriend randomly starts fighting with you

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Does your girlfriend randomly pick fights with you even when there is nothing to fight about?

Fighting couple
Fighting couple

This behaviour is pretty common in most relationships but it usually leaves most men confused wondering if they did something wrong. Here are six possible reasons your girlfriend randomly fights with you;

Recommended articles

  1. She could be hungry: It's not uncommon for people to become irritable when they're hungry. This phenomenon is often colloquially referred to as being "hangry." It's a simple fix but can make a big difference in someone's mood.
  2. She wants reassurance: Sometimes, a partner might start a conflict as a way of seeking reassurance about the relationship. This could be due to feelings of insecurity or needing confirmation that they are loved and valued.
  3. She misses you: If she's feeling disconnected or like she's not spending enough quality time with you, this might lead to her picking fights as a way of expressing her need for more attention or closeness.
  4. She just wants to be pampered: This could indicate a desire for more affection or special treatment, perhaps feeling that she's been neglected or taken for granted.
  5. She wants attention: Similar to missing you, if she feels like she's not getting enough attention, she might start an argument as a way to ensure she is being noticed and that her needs are being considered.
  6. Maybe you should just apologize: Sometimes the issue might not be immediately clear, or she might feel upset about something that seems minor but is significant to her. Apologizing can be a way to acknowledge her feelings and begin a dialogue to understand deeper issues.

In all these cases, communication is key. It's important to approach such situations with openness and a willingness to understand and address underlying issues, rather than just the surface conflict.

Taking time to talk things through and really listen to each other can help resolve the immediate conflict and strengthen the relationship in the long run.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From side chick to main chick

How to get promoted from side chick to main chick in 6 steps

SHEGELABOBOR

Shegelabobor: Top Ghanaian wedding MC embarks on North America tour

Why you always end up as a side chick– Benin residents

These 6 reasons are why you are always the side chick in every relationship

Couple on a date

11 date ideas every married couple must try