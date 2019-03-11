A Liberian woman took to social media to share how she deftly dealt with her husband after she got fed up with his cheating. Which left her husband stranded and penniless.

According to her, her husband is of Nigerian descent and quite not at par with current digital trends. Which she used to her advantage to spy on his call and text records. And this is how she found out that he planned to vacation with another woman in Nigeria.

After he left with the pretence of paying his relative a visit, she set her payback plan in motion. She rented out a two bedroom apartment and moved into it with her three children. Then placed their home on rent.

She said he came back after two months, went home and found out the locks to the house has been changed. So he called her because he didn’t see her car also. She then told him that she had put up the house for a year and in that year he was supposed to clean up his act or face a divorce in which he loses everything.

READ ALSO: Khloe Kardashian seems to address Tristan Thompson's reported cheating: "Your one stupid weekend, you just demolished a relationship"

She said, “You can come back at a man without going to cheat on him. That’s lowering. That’s devaluing yourself.” She advised women to be strategic in their payback. And cautioned them not to lose themselves in their bid to seek revenge.

Was her payback too hot, too cold or just right?

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: (swipe left for more)