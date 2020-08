The award-winning gospel artiste is tying tied the knots with his girlfriend, Salomey in a beautiful traditional wedding.

Salomey wore elegant burgundy and yellow kente apparel flaunting her curves to her husband.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress a curly blonde and black hair which make her looked extraordinary on her big day.

Joe Mettle, on the other hand, look dapper in his burgundy traditional Kaftan that matched his wife’s stunning apparel.