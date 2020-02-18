2020 brides should bookmark this article for style tips.

The holy matrimony between son of Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy and Tracy has been adjudged the wedding of the month, #Kency2020 and arguably one of the best weddings of 2020.

The beautiful bride, Tracy who has gained huge social media following after stunning photos of her wedding hit social media has won the hearts of fashion critics and style icons with her bridal looks.

Being a fashion illustrator, Tracy worked effortlessly with various fashion designers to design her own wedding gowns that looked so flawless and absolutely stunning.

The gorgeous bridesmaid left nothing to imagination. They gave us the best bridesmaids goals for the month with her dedication and looks. They looked regal in sleeveless floor sweeping dresses that matched with the bride’s elegant look.

Check out the photo below:

Watch #Kency2020 wedding reception performances and more: