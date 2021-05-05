Just because your partner is aroused, you don’t owe them anything. Pleasure should be spontaneous, not constructed and compromised. Go ahead, have your adventure.

We are all living for the first time without an instruction manual. We are bound to make mistakes. It is best that we learn from them and never look back.

With the right partner

Dating is a tricky business. We show up in our best clothes and put up our best behaviour. They say you don’t know a person unless you wake up beside them but by then it might just be too late. Try to know the person beyond the facade. See how he behaves with other people, especially with subordinates. Talk to them more about their outlook towards life and evaluate your compatibility. You don’t have to be with the person you had sex with for the first time for the rest of your life but trust me when I say that the person who takes your cherry will forever be in your memories. Don’t choose someone with whom you will regret having spent such a special memory of your life.

In the right place

You don’t want your first time to be a quickie in the back alley of a restaurant. Having sex for the first time is a lot of pressure on you to waste it in an inopportune sight. Plan your close encounter or be spontaneous but the location should be of your choice – by luck or by design.

At the right time

Right time doesn’t mean choosing the precise moment of the day but rather in your life. Whether it’s the first year of the college or first night of your marriage, the time to embark on the sexual adventure is up to you. Consent is yours and so is the choice when it comes to your body.

With the right mindset

Sex is not a device to keep a relationship alive which is otherwise failing. It is not a given in every romantic relationship. Then again, it is not the end of the world either. Don’t attach too much taboo to the act. You can have sex with a partner and not stick with them in the future. You should not be bound in a relationship just because you had sex with your partner unless of course, it is too good to let go.

With the right protection