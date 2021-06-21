Ladies: Here are 9 charming ways to be more approachable to men

If you really want to catch the eye of a shy guy who seems nice but is too scared to approach you, try being friendly and warm to the people around you. It always helps!

So you want to catch a guy’s eye and make him walk up to you? Just use these 9 easy tips, and you’ll see that getting him to approach you and start a conversation with you can be one of the easiest things to do.

Eye contact

Glance at him now and then, and make eye contact occasionally. But at the same time, don’t get too carried away and try to catch his eye all the time. He may just think you’re too easy and not care.

The slow glance

When you’re glancing across the room, look towards him casually and make eye contact with him for a few seconds with a small smile. And then, slowly turn your head away and look towards something else. This is a more confident and bolder way of letting the guy know you’re interested.

Make it easy for him

It’s intimidating for a guy to approach a girl when she’s with a big group of friends. If your idea is to meet guys or get approached by them, try to spend time alone or probably with another girlfriend.

Give him opportunities to talk to you

Even if you’re in a group and you see a guy you like, make eye contact with him a few times. And when you feel like he’s ready to talk to you, walk away for a few minutes to look around or to order a drink at the bar by yourself.

Smile

Appear warm and friendly, and your chances of getting approached by guys would rise multifold. Being likeable at first sight can be a huge advantage to any girl who wants to catch a guy’s eye!

Don’t be bored

Have fun and be positive no matter where you are. Positivity draws positivity. And a happy girl draws happy guys who love their life. If you’re grumpy or appear stiff or bored, even a guy who really likes you may think twice about approaching you because you may seem boring and dull.

Don’t be rude

If you’re rude to anyone, be it a waiter or one of your friends, odds are the guy who wants to approach you would back away immediately. No one likes rude people, and no guy would want to strike a conversation with a girl who may snap at him or insult him for approaching her!

Don’t hang out with guys!

This is a big one that’s something you always need to remember. Don’t ever hang out with guy friends if you want to get approached by a guy. It’s just not going to happen!

Show off your coy and girly side