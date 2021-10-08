Ladies, here's how to get a guy to marry you

Be confident

Trust me when I say that no guy wants to marry someone who’s riddled with insecurity. He may love you, but he’ll always have doubts about marrying you if he senses that you don’t love yourself. You’re together – shouldn’t that be enough to feel comfortable and confident in your own skin? Frankly, no guy wants to spend the rest of his life with a woman who has self-esteem and self-image problems. On the other hand, a confident woman will make him more comfortable about the idea of marriage.

Stay steady emotionally

Along with someone who’s insecure, most men don’t want to marry someone who is all drama, all the time. If you have wild mood swings, he’ll surely think twice about settling down and marrying you. To be fair, there are probably some guys who like that, but most prefer to avoid drama at all costs. Again, it doesn’t mean we don’t love you. But if there’s non-stop drama, we’ll question whether we want to spend the rest of our lives with you.

Keep things spontaneous

A lot of guys worry that they’ll get married and get stuck in an endless routine. It’s probably toward the top of the list of reasons why men don’t want to get married. If you’re at that stage where marriage seems like a possibility, try to show him that you can still be fun and spontaneous. It’ll make him think that things will stay fun and exciting if he marries you. To be fair, it’s on both people in a relationship to keep things spontaneous. But when it’s you ladies bringing the spontaneity, guys worry less about making a lifetime commitment.

Make yourself an unreplaceable

You have to be anything and everything a guy needs. You need to be a lover, a best friend, a drinking buddy, a confidant, and so many other things. If you really want to marry a guy, make yourself an unreplaceable part of his life. It sounds like a lot, but hey, that’s how you get a guy to commit to you for a lifetime.

Keep looking your best

Don’t get mad, just accept that men are superficial. If you want to get your boyfriend to marry you, odds are you’ll have to appeal to his superficial side. The thing is, you don’t want your future husband to get complacent and develop a beer guy, right? Well, guys don’t want their potential future wife to lose their physical appeal either. Plus, you want to stay healthy so you can have a long, happy life. Men will feel less excited about the idea of marriage if they can see their partner no longer making any effort to be healthy and attractive.

Don't pressure him