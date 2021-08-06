Love is the sweetest! Take in every bit of the #ABsolutelyLOved21 wedding

After taking their relationship to the next level, the couple got hitched in a vibrant and colourful traditional engagement ceremony and then sealed the deal at the altar with a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

Knowing Ghanaians, you can already picture how the traditional engagement went! Fun, happiness and all-around cheer were the order of the day and this also was very much extended to the white wedding. With family, friends and well-wishers bearing testament to this beautiful love of theirs, Lois and Emma have embarked on that forever journey and our excitement knows no bound.

The #ABsolutelyLOved21 wedding was all shades of beautiful. From Lois' exquisite and stylish outfits to Emma's suave looks and all the thrill that went down, everything was simply a sweet reminder of the beauty of love.

Enjoy all the photos from their wedding below.

