Love is the sweetest! Take in every bit of the #ABsolutelyLOved21 wedding

Every day, we’re reminded of how incomparable love is – it simply remains one of the most beautiful things in life.

Today, that reminder is being served by the adorable Lois and Emmanuel as we revel in the beauty of their traditional and white wedding.

After taking their relationship to the next level, the couple got hitched in a vibrant and colourful traditional engagement ceremony and then sealed the deal at the altar with a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

Knowing Ghanaians, you can already picture how the traditional engagement went! Fun, happiness and all-around cheer were the order of the day and this also was very much extended to the white wedding. With family, friends and well-wishers bearing testament to this beautiful love of theirs, Lois and Emma have embarked on that forever journey and our excitement knows no bound.

The #ABsolutelyLOved21 wedding was all shades of beautiful. From Lois' exquisite and stylish outfits to Emma's suave looks and all the thrill that went down, everything was simply a sweet reminder of the beauty of love.

Enjoy all the photos from their wedding below.

