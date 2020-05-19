One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for the traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Media personality and style influencer, Serwaa Amihere just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

In an Instagram post, Serwaa is seen in a Kente wedding dress style by Yartel Gh.

The post has her as the muse with Faceville beauty as the makeup artiste and hair made by Oh My Hairr.

Not much has been said about Serwaa Amihere having a wedding soon or not, but when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the video below.

