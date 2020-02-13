Let’s face it. Osei Kwame Despite’s son’s wedding is the biggest event we have seen so far this year.

23-year-old Tracy is the luckiest woman to join the Osei family as she walks down the aisle with the first son and General manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei in a star-studded ceremony.

The first photo of the bride has popped up on social media and we are madly in love with Tracy’s kente ensemble.

The new bride rocked an off-shoulder dress with a bow tie and cape sweeping the floor. We can't stop staring at her gorgeous hair and flawless makeup making her the most woman at the event.

Check out the photos and videos below: