Multiple sexual partners? Here are all the pros and cons you should know

Being mindful of a few pre-sex things can help you skip the tension later. With multiple partners comes numerous advantages and risks.

While some sit on the fence about engaging in such adventures, this article will help you eliminate any doubts you have regarding having multiple sex partners.

Pros of having multiple sexual partners

Sexual activity leads to a satisfied mind and body, which results in good sleep. Due to the constant rise in hormone levels, the body experiences an increase in oxytocin levels which makes you feel positive.

The most interesting part of having more than one partner is that you can have sex with partners from different backgrounds who have their preferences and styles. This offers a window of varieties and experiences. Since this activity is highly engaging physically, it helps in burning calories. Great for those who like to skip the gym.

Risks of having multiple sexual partners

While engaging in sexual activity with multiple sex partners can be fun, having unprotected sex can lead to contracting Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI). Although we live in a world of modern medicine, there are infections like HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) which attack the body’s immune system and currently have no effective cure. For those engaging in unprotected anal sex, the risk of these infections increases as the lining of the anus is thinner, compared to the Vagina. Researchers believe that sex with multiple partners leads to an increase in cancerous cells.

Tips and precautions

First, for the benefit of the physical and mental health of you and your partners, it is important to wear condoms or use contraception to avoid transmission of infections and creating an unpleasant experience.

The best way to make sure that you are physically fit and not potentially dangerous to your partner is by getting yourself tested regularly for STIs. While indulging in sex toys, it is best to ensure that the equipment is cleaned before each use.