Dear Bukky,

I'm 26 years old. I met a guy a couple of months back and we started dating. To cut the long story short, I had sex for the first time ever with him and now we are having some challenges.

The guy is AS and I'm AS too. I'm beginning to have different thoughts about my relationship, I think he just wants to play and dump me much later.

Please I need your advice.

Thanks.

Dear Reader,

A relationship can be really tough, no one really knows how it ends from the beginning. If things are done right, you'll get good results otherwise it doesn't end well.

I need you to think about this, what exactly do you want from this your current relationship? Once you've established that then the rest will start falling into place.

You need to see your relationship from another perspective and not just yours. How long did you know this guy before you decided to date him? Did you have this same feeling that he 'just wants to play' before agreeing to date him? Did you decide to have sex with him because you felt your relationship would eventually lead to marriage? Did you watch his attitude closely before having those thoughts?

Your AS genotypes can also be an issue especially if you are having problems in your relationship due to this matter.

Personally, I think this is a relationship that is best ended. Genotype issues are not things to joke with and it is always advisable to leave rather than cleave in situations like this.

I wish you all the best.

